Imprisoning civilians in occupied Berdiansk: three Russian military prosecutors were served with suspicion notices

Russian officials who illegally imprisoned civilians in occupied Berdiansk to suppress resistance among the locals have been served with a notice of suspicion. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

According to the investigation, the head and deputy head of the occupation military prosecutor's office of Berdiansk, as well as the head of the military prosecutor's office of the joint group of Russian troops, on the instructions of their superiors, implemented a plan to violently suppress resistance among the local civilian population.

In particular, in November 2022 , two local residents were abducted with the participation of suspects . The kidnapping was then "legalized" by entering false information into official documents.

This resulted in a year and a half of detention in various places of detention without being informed of the reasons for detention and charges. Their detention was accompanied by improper conditions, beatings and torture.

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of Zaporizzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, three representatives of the Russian military prosecutor's office were served a notice of suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 Article 28, Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - The OGPU said.

Addendum

The Office of the Prosecutor General also said that in June 2024, illegally imprisoned civilians were released from captivity with the participation of the "Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, Illegally Deprived of Liberty as a Result of Aggression against Ukraine.

