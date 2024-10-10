Illegal enrichment for USD 1.5 million: Khmelnytskyi city council deputy is served suspicion notice

A deputy of the Khmelnytsky City Council has been notified of suspicion, and more than $1.5 million was seized from her. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

“The Deputy Prosecutor General served a notice of suspicion to a deputy of the Khmelnytsky City Council on the fact of illegal enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” the PGO said in a statement.

According to the investigation, the suspect, as a member of the city council since November 2020, acquired assets worth more than UAH 57 million, which is significantly higher than her official income.

As part of the criminal investigation, law enforcement officers conducted searches in the MP's offices and residence. During the searches, more than USD 1 million 491 thousand, EUR 30 thousand, and UAH 500 thousand were seized.

The deputy was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine, the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

The pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office is conducted by the SBI Main Department, with operational support provided by the SBI Territorial Department located in Khmelnytskyi.

