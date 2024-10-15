Illegal compensation for housing: ex-MP Kornatskyi to appear in court
Kyiv • UNN
An indictment against former MP Arkady Kornatsky has been sent to court. He is suspected of illegally receiving almost UAH 937 thousand in compensation for renting a hotel room in Kyiv, concealing the existence of his own home.
An indictment against former MP Arkadiy Kornatsky, who is suspected of illegally receiving almost UAH 937 thousand in compensation for renting a hotel room in the capital, has been sent to court, UNN reports.
As UNN learned from its own sources, it is about former MP Arkady Kornatsky.
"On October 15, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor, based on the materials of the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent an indictment to the court accusing the MP of the VIII convocation of illegally receiving almost UAH 937 thousand in compensation for renting a hotel room in the capital," the SAPO said in a statement.
As previously reported, the pre-trial investigation established that from 2014 to 2019, the MP received compensation from the budget of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for hotel accommodation, which was allocated to MPs who did not have their own homes in the capital, concealing the fact that they had their own homes in Kyiv.
As a result, the deputy illegally received UAH 936,690 during the specified period.
The actions of the former MP are qualified under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Former MP Solvar sentenced to 3 years for housing fraud26.08.24, 17:37 • 29122 views