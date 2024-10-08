ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 30466 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 97624 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161113 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134630 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141317 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138182 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179361 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111974 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170450 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104698 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

If you decide to stay, you will die: the mayor of Tampa warned citizens of the danger

If you decide to stay, you will die: the mayor of Tampa warned citizens of the danger

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13189 views

Hurricane Milton is approaching Florida, having reached Category 4. The mayor of Tampa warned that those who do not evacuate could die due to the “catastrophic” threat with winds of over 280 km/h.

Tensions are high in the United States due to the imminent arrival of Hurricane Milton. The mayor of Tampa warned residents that if they decide to stay in evacuation zones during Hurricane Milton, they will die.

Writes UNN with reference to ANSA.

Hurricane Milton is approaching Florida. The mayor of Tampa, Hillsborough County, said that those who have not evacuated will die.

Its potential threat is catastrophic

- Jane Castor emphasized. 

The passage of Hurricane Milton could be one of the most violent in the last 100 years.

According to the latest bulletin from the US Hurricane Watch Center (NHC), there is a fear of “destructive” waves due to “damaging” winds of over 280 km/h. Recently, the hurricane reached Category 5 (the maximum on the Saffir-Simpson scale). But it was later downgraded to Category 4, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Image

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis warned on Monday that Milton is a “fierce” hurricane. “You have time to leave, so please do so,” he urged residents in at-risk areas. To facilitate this evacuation, the Florida authorities announced that they would make paid services free.

Milton is expected to cross the state from southwest to northeast. Of Florida's 67 counties, 51 are under a state of emergency.

In the US states affected by Hurricane Helene, many residents are without running water, cellular phone service and electricit03.10.24, 13:29 • 13970 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
united-statesUnited States
floridaFlorida

