If you decide to stay, you will die: the mayor of Tampa warned citizens of the danger

Tensions are high in the United States due to the imminent arrival of Hurricane Milton. The mayor of Tampa warned residents that if they decide to stay in evacuation zones during Hurricane Milton, they will die.

Writes UNN with reference to ANSA.

Hurricane Milton is approaching Florida. The mayor of Tampa, Hillsborough County, said that those who have not evacuated will die.

Its potential threat is catastrophic - Jane Castor emphasized.

The passage of Hurricane Milton could be one of the most violent in the last 100 years.

According to the latest bulletin from the US Hurricane Watch Center (NHC), there is a fear of “destructive” waves due to “damaging” winds of over 280 km/h. Recently, the hurricane reached Category 5 (the maximum on the Saffir-Simpson scale). But it was later downgraded to Category 4, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis warned on Monday that Milton is a “fierce” hurricane. “You have time to leave, so please do so,” he urged residents in at-risk areas. To facilitate this evacuation, the Florida authorities announced that they would make paid services free.

Milton is expected to cross the state from southwest to northeast. Of Florida's 67 counties, 51 are under a state of emergency.

