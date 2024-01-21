"I think we need to think about how to do it." Zelensky on holding elections

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is necessary to think about how to hold elections in Ukraine during martial law. He said this in an interview with the British TV Channel 4 News, an UNN correspondent reports.

I didn't postpone [the elections - ed.] It automatically happens, I didn't postpone anything. I am simply not able to hold them because of the law that prohibits me from doing so. That is, it does not prohibit me from holding elections, but it prohibits all institutions from holding elections in general. The Verkhovna Rada should vote and give a mandate for elections. They have to raise this issue and vote. They cannot do this because of the law's prohibition. The situation is that elections are prohibited in wartime. And even if it could be done, what about the occupied territories? - Zelensky said.

Zelensky also said that, unfortunately, Ukraine does not have an online election format.

"If you ask me, I think we need to think about how to do it. Here's my answer... If I could do it (elections - ed.) tomorrow, I would do it tomorrow... So, we have to change the circumstances and the law," Zelensky said.

In November 2023, Zelenskyy statedthat it was not time to hold elections in Ukraine.

In December 2023, President Zelenskyy saidthat he could not dissolve the Verkhovna Rada because he could not hold parliamentary elections during a full-scale war.