I have permanent records and a goal to scale: the winner of the Do It Yourself contest talks about his experience of participating in the contest

Yuriy Nosach, the winner of the "Do Your Own" business idea competition, has opened a photo studio "Prostor" in Kaniv, Cherkasy region, reports UNN with reference to the charity fund "MHP-Gromada".

Before participating in the contest, Yurii had only worked as a freelance photographer, but he wanted to have his own space with the right interior, light, and equipment.

"Moreover, in Kaniv, most studios are small, background ones. There are no spacious, interior studios. I dreamed of one of these," he says.

With a grant of UAH 100,000, Nosach bought professional equipment, rented a 60-square-meter room, and renovated it: he painted the walls, made three photo zones, and bought cameras. Now Yurii has regular appointments for studio photography.

"I have the resources to offer Kaniv residents a new level of quality. I have the ability to pay taxes. And finally, I have a goal to scale up. This victory has shown that nothing is impossible!" he emphasized.

At the end of May 2023, the organizers of the Do Your Own business idea competition for entrepreneurs in small towns and villages announced the winners.

Last year, the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation, which organized the competition, supported 80 business projects totaling more than UAH 7.4 million. A total of 615 applications were received from small entrepreneurs across the country. In particular, most business ideas were submitted in Kyiv (22%), Cherkasy (12%), Dnipro (11%), Vinnytsia (9%), and Lviv (9%) regions.

The main criteria for selecting the winners were project innovation, economic component, creation of new jobs, social significance, and involvement of IDPs in business or work. Both existing businesses that are expanding or relocating and entrepreneurs who have a business idea and are just looking for funding to implement it received grant support.

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.