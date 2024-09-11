I did not authorize anyone: Zelensky on peace talks with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had not authorized anyone to negotiate peace with Russia. He said this at the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform, an UNN correspondent reports.

"In order to talk to the Russians about peace , someone has to give them the authority to do so. I personally did not give anyone this authority," Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convincedthat Russia has no desire to stop the war, because when they want peace, they do not resort to massive shelling and killing people.