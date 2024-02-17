"I am ready to go to the front with him": Zelensky once again invites Trump to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized his readiness to go to the front with former US President and one of the potential Republican candidates for this year's election, Donald Trump, so that he can see what is really happening. Zelensky said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

I have publicly invited him (Trump - ed.). But it depends on his desire. Of course, we are ready. Because all candidates, all representatives of both parties know that we are open. We are grateful for the bipartisan support. We always want them to really know what's going on in this war. And if Mr. Trump comes, I am ready to go to the front with him - Zelensky said.

Recall

In January, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited former US President Donald Trump to Kyiv, but he also put forward one condition.