"I am ready to go to the front with him": Zelensky once again invites Trump to Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92469 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109511 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152261 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156102 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252147 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174553 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165750 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148390 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226832 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39807 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74146 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42239 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35037 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67612 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252147 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226832 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212793 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238506 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225223 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92469 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67612 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74146 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113288 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114169 views
"I am ready to go to the front with him": Zelensky once again invites Trump to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30732 views

Zelenskiy said he was ready to go with Trump to the front in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized his readiness to go to the front with former US President and one of the potential Republican candidates for this year's election, Donald Trump, so that he can see what is really happening. Zelensky said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

I have publicly invited him (Trump - ed.). But it depends on his desire. Of course, we are ready. Because all candidates, all representatives of both parties know that we are open. We are grateful for the bipartisan support. We always want them to really know what's going on in this war. And if Mr. Trump comes, I am ready to go to the front with him

- Zelensky said.

Recall

In January, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited former US President Donald Trump to Kyiv, but he also put forward one condition.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

