Hurricane Milton's winds reach speeds of nearly 74 meters per second: Florida braces for impact

Hurricane Milton has strengthened to a category five. Florida is preparing for a dangerous storm. This is reported by the US National Hurricane Center, UNN reports.

Details

Hurricane Milton, which is approaching the coast of Florida, has once again strengthened to the highest category. The hurricane's powerful winds are reaching speeds of almost 74 meters per second.

Despite possible fluctuations in the storm's strength as Milton moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the hurricane is expected to remain dangerous and powerful when it reaches Florida on Wednesday evening local time.

