Hurricane Edgar swept through Moscow: two people were killed, about 30 more were injured

Hurricane Edgar is raging in the Russian capital. According to Telegram channel 112, the number of victims has already reached 28 people, there are also dead, reports UNN.

"The number of victims of Hurricane Edgar in Moscow has increased to 28 people, two more were killed," 112 reports.

According to the Telegram Channel, 4 children are among the injured. 24 people had to be hospitalized, some have very serious injuries.

"The hurricane covered the capital (of the Russian Federation - ed.) this afternoon and literally in an hour passed through most districts of the capital, felled trees, structures, tore off roofs from several buildings," the report says.

According to deputy mayor of Moscow Pyotr Biryukov, more than 300 cars were damaged during bad weather, and more than 700 trees fell from the wind.