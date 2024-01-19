Humans may have first reached China thousands of years earlier than thought - study

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Humans may have first reached China thousands of years earlier than thought - study

Kyiv  •  UNN

 91747 views

A reassessment of archaeological sites in northern China suggests that Homo sapiens may have been present there about 45,000 years ago, much earlier than previously thought.

A new look at an archaeological site in northern China that was excavated in the 1960s has revealed that Homo sapiens may have been present there about 45,000 years ago, reports New Scientist, UNN writes.

Details

"Modern humans lived in what is now China 45,000 years ago. This discovery means that our species reached this place thousands of years earlier than is commonly believed, possibly via a northern route through modern-day Siberia and Mongolia," the publication writes.

A team led by Francesco d'Errico from the University of Bordeaux in France has been re-exploring an archaeological site called Shiyu in northern China. It was excavated in 1963 during the unrest of the Cultural Revolution in China. "It was not the best time to find such an important site," says d'Errico.

Shyu is an open-air site in a river ravine. There are sand and other deposits 30 meters deep, which initial excavations divided into four horizontal layers, the second from the bottom of which was found to contain evidence of human activity.

The excavators found more than 15,000 stone artifacts and thousands of animal bones. There was also one piece of a hominin skull that anthropologist Wu Ru-Kang identified as a modern human (Homo sapiens).

Some of the artifacts were later transferred to the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing. But those that remained at local sites, including a hominin bone, were lost. "We have about 10 percent of the stone tools," d'Errico points out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Technologies

