How to reduce the impact of polluted air - response of the Ministry of Health

How to reduce the impact of polluted air - response of the Ministry of Health

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18452 views

The Ministry of Health has provided recommendations on how to protect yourself from polluted air due to the dust storm from the Caspian Sea. Advice includes limiting outdoor activities, using respirators, and increasing water consumption.

The Ministry of Health has given advice on how to reduce the impact of polluted air, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Health reminded people how to protect themselves regardless of the cause of air pollution:

  • Do not go out unless you have to; 
  • Turn off ventilation systems that draw air from the street; 
  • When outdoors, use a respirator or protective mask; if not, cover your mouth and nose with a moistened cloth; 
  • Take a shower several times a day; 
  • Perform wet cleaning at home and in the workplace. Place containers with water for additional humidification; 
  • Close the windows and doors, seal the openings with improvised means (tape, moistened cloth); 
  • Drink water. For adults, the norm is 2-3 liters per day. To restore lost salts and trace elements, you should drink mineral alkaline water.

Air quality is deteriorating in Kyiv - KCSA30.09.24, 14:30 • 16908 views

The advice came as Kyiv is expected to experience a deterioration in air quality on October 1 and 2, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , due to dust from the Caspian Sea region. The situation is expected to remain until Friday, when the wind direction in Ukraine will change to the south and west. 

Dust storm from the Caspian Sea moves to Ukraine, situation will remain preliminary until Friday - Ukrhydrometeorology Center30.09.24, 11:28 • 17121 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivHealth

Contact us about advertising