How to break the fast without harming the body and not "pounce" on junk food: tips from a gastroenterologist

How to break the fast without harming the body and not "pounce" on junk food: tips from a gastroenterologist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 229469 views

After a long fast, it is important to gradually reintroduce foods into your diet, starting with small portions of vegetables, fish, and some meat to allow the body to adapt without stress and avoid digestive problems.

After a long period of fasting, when the body is accustomed to a moderate and monotonous diet, the first day after fasting is critical for health. It is important to avoid sudden and significant changes in diet. Why shouldn't you "pounce" on food that was not on the menu during the fast? How to return to a normal diet safely and correctly, maintaining a balance between proteins and vegetables, and how does alcohol consumption affect the body already adapted to light vegetable dishes? Gastroenterologist Larysa Boichenko told about this in a commentary to UNN.

The gastroenterologist says that after such a long fast, you need to gradually introduce certain foods into your diet. After all, if after fasting a person suddenly starts eating large amounts of food, especially foods high in protein and fat, such as fried foods or jelly, it can have a negative impact on the body

What you can eat on the first day after fasting

"First of all, breakfast on Easter Day is meant to be a meal, not a full meal. Therefore, it is best to eat a piece of Easter cake and an egg in the morning," the gastroenterologist notes.

She says that there should be a lot of vegetables, just like it was before Easter, and if you eat meat, it should be at lunch and only small pieces.

"It is important to eat only a small amount of meat and be sure to supplement it with greens and vegetables. During this period after fasting, the bulk of your diet, about 70-80%, should be vegetables, and the rest should be proteins," added Ms. Larysa.

The doctor advises drinking plenty of water after breakfast throughout the day and ensuring sufficient physical activity. Being active will help your body digest food easily and efficiently.

"For the first day after the fast, dishes made from less fatty foods, such as baked or stewed vegetables, are ideal. Fish would also be a good choice, as it is a priority product, although traditionally in Ukraine, meat is preferred at Easter. Therefore, you can afford a small portion of meat for lunch. In the evening, if you include dairy products in your diet, you can eat cheese paste or an egg with vegetables. This is a typical diet for the first day after the end of the fast," says the doctor.

Day 2 ration

"On the second day after fasting, you can expand your diet a little, but it is important to increase its volume gradually, for at least three, and preferably five days, before returning to normal eating. This will allow the body to adapt without stress. It is important to keep the same ratio: about 70% of the diet should be vegetables," says Ms. Larysa.

She added that the gradual expansion of the diet is in line with the principles of healthy eating, especially after a long period of food restrictions.

The doctor also gave recommendations on alcohol consumption after fasting.

"It all depends on the individual characteristics of a person and his or her health. For young, healthy people, a small amount of alcohol may be acceptable. In the case of the elderly, minors, or those with chronic diseases, I would not recommend drinking alcohol, especially during dietary changes," she added.

The gastroenterologist noted that drinking a significant amount of alcohol can lead to digestive problems, provoke an exacerbation of gastritis, if it is already present, as well as exacerbation of chronic cholecystitis. Especially the pancreas may experience stress, because for 49 days it had been working in easier conditions due to the vegetable diet.

She said that traditional drinks like wine or cider are not always the best choice.

"Other stronger drinks with up to 40% alcohol content may be more natural for Ukrainians, but the safe dose for a healthy young person is only 50 ml per day," concluded Ms. Larysa.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine

