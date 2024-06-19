Hit solar panels, power lines and gas pipelines: the enemy hit the Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery

The Russian army continues to attack the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Industrial and municipal enterprises were damaged, solar panels, power lines and gas pipelines were damaged. This was announced by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

"Attacks on the Nikopol region do not subside. The enemy was hit by kamikaze drones and artillery. Aimed at infrastructure and residential development. During the day, the district center suffered the most. The aggressor also hit the Mirovsky community, " Lysak said.

According to him, industrial and municipal enterprises were damaged. 2 five-story buildings, 14 private houses, 7 outbuildings, greenhouses were disfigured. 5 cars and an excavator were beaten. 10 solar panels, power lines and gas pipelines were affected.

"Everywhere-without Dead or injured," the chairman of the RMA summed up.

