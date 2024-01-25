Hellish attacks on Odesa and restoration of people's housing: the regional administration spoke about the situation in the region

Oleksandr Kharlov, deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of Russia's night attacks on Odesa and the situation in the region in general, UNN reports.

Details

He clarified that the night was hellish for Odesa. Russian terrorists attacked Odesa twice with attack drones. The pause between air raid warnings was less than 15 minutes. Air defense forces destroyed 10 "shaheds".

"One of the drones hit a partially inhabited multi-storey building in Khadzhybey district of Odesa and caused a terrible fire. Several apartments were damaged. One person was burned and hospitalized in serious condition. Doctors provided all the necessary assistance. Another drone pierced the roof of a two-story residential building in the Primorsky district of the city. Another UAV crashed in the same residential neighborhood, near an apartment building damaged in a previous attack. The blast wave caused extensive damage to the surrounding buildings. A car parked in the yard was burnt to ashes, and several other cars were damaged," Kharlov said on the air of the United News marathon.

He added that four people were injured as a result of the Russian attack. They were treated on the spot and are being treated on an outpatient basis. Rescuers unblocked one of the injured women from the rubble. Kharlov also spoke about the scale of the destruction caused by the enemy.

"In Odesa, in Khadzhibeyskiy district, damage was recorded in two buildings - 29 windows in 21 apartments. In Prymorskyi district of the city, damage was recorded to an educational institution, 156 apartments - 210 windows - in 13 residential buildings. In one of the buildings, about 40% of the roof was destroyed," he said.

Public utilities are working on the ground and operational headquarters have been deployed, Kharlov continued. Food has also been organized for residents of damaged buildings and utility workers, he added. The deputy head of the JMA also spoke about reimbursement of funds to residents of the region under the eRestoration program. According to him, as part of the eRestoration program, residents of Odesa region have received more than UAH 30 million in compensation for property damaged by hostile attacks.

"In Odesa, 235 applicants were paid almost UAH 9.7 million in compensation. In total, almost 2.5 thousand residential properties in the region have been registered in the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property," he said.

As a reminder, during a meeting of the Transparency and Accountability working group at the Odesa Regional Administration, law enforcement officers detained the head of one of the ATCs (territorial communities).

"We can only state the facts that have taken place. As of now, law enforcement agencies in Odesa region have collected enough evidence to serve a notice of suspicion to the head of one of the ATCs of committing a corruption crime, namely an illegal land deal. As the head of the OVA (Oleh Kiper - ed.) noted: at a time when the Armed Forces are defending every inch of our land on the front line with their blood, the facts of corrupt distribution of land in Odesa region are unacceptable," commented Kharlov.