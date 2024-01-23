Heat supply restored in Lviv's Sykhiv district after suspected hacker attack

After a malfunction in the heating system in Lviv, heat supply has been restored to the Sykhiv residential area. Hot water supply has been restored by 30%. This was reported by the mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, last night there was a malfunction in the Lvivteploenergo heating system, which left some residents of Sykhiv without heat and hot water.

"There is a suspicion of external interference in the company's system, this information is currently being checked!" Sadovyi said.

Earlier, Lvivteploenergo reported that due to a hacker attack on the utility company, the Sykhiv residential area in Lviv was left without hot water and heating.