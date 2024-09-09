ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117266 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119689 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195053 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151781 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151870 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142535 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196628 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112382 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185537 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105056 views

Head of Buchanan TCC receives new suspicion for illegal enrichment

Head of Buchanan TCC receives new suspicion for illegal enrichment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11734 views

The SBU has served a new suspicion on the head of the Bucha RTC for illegal enrichment. During the searches, more than $1.2 million was found in his possession, and the official faces up to 10 years in prison.

The SBU has served a new suspicion notice to the head of the Bucha RTC, who was exposed in schemes for tax evaders. He is now suspected of illicit enrichment. During the searches, more than $1.2 million was found in his possession, and the official faces up to 10 years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN

Details

"The Security Service has uncovered new evidence of corrupt activities of the head of the Bucha RTC and JV. In August this year, with the assistance of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Land Forces Command, he was detained on suspicion of organizing schemes for evaders," the SBU said in a statement. 

According to the case, the official, together with two accomplices, offered conscripts to avoid conscription on the basis of fictitious conclusions of the military medical commission about "poor health".

During the searches of the defendants' residences and cars, more than USD 1.2 million was found.

Almost half of this amount was found in specially equipped caches under the floor and behind the wall paneling in the house of the Bucha TCC official.

After the detention of the defendant, the court decided to release him on bail of UAH 1 million.

However, immediately after posting the appropriate amount of bail, SBU investigators notified the official of a new suspicion, which prevented him from being released.

This time, according to the SBU military counterintelligence, the criminal actions were classified under Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal enrichment).

A custodial measure of restraint in the form of detention with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 18 million has been imposed on him.

The investigation is ongoing. The head of the Bucha TCC faces up to 10 years in prison.

In total, more than 30 searches were conducted in the framework of the criminal proceedings, which resulted in the discovery of unregistered weapons, ammunition, fake documents of the TCC and VLC for dozens of fugitives.

Addendum

The heads of the Boryspil and Bucha TCCs and their accomplice were exposed and detained in a scheme to evade mobilization - more than $1 million was seized during searches. 

As UNN has learned from its own sources, these are the head of the Bucha district TEC Leonid Vykochko and the head of the Boryspil TEC Serhiy Rusin.

Thirty-three searches were conducted at the TCC premises, as well as at the residences of the TCC leaders, their accomplice, "fugitives" and in the cars of the defendants. During the searches, almost half a million USD was seized from two heads of district TCCs, and more than 600 thousand USD from their accomplice, as well as military registration and medical documents of persons liable for military service.

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded in custody without the possibility of bail the heads of the Boryspil and Bucha TCCs and their accomplice, who are suspected of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, as well as bribery.

On August 19, the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets , told UNN that a motion to seize more than $1 million seized during searches of the heads of the Boryspil and Bucha shopping centers and their accomplice was sent to the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

