He supplied food to the enemy: owner of agricultural holding detained in Kyiv

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 68153 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108419 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137569 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135866 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175398 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171364 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281480 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167165 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148816 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103467 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103237 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105251 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 76378 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 50406 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 68153 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281480 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249207 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234330 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259693 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 35244 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137569 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106167 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106170 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122316 views
He supplied food to the enemy: owner of agricultural holding detained in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21931 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained in Kyiv the owner of a large agricultural holding that supplied food to Russian troops in occupied Kherson.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained in Kyiv the owner of one of the largest agricultural holdings in Ukraine, which supplies food to the racists on the left bank of the Kherson region. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

The SBU collected evidence against the founder of one of the largest agricultural holdings in Ukraine, who is suspected of financing Russian armed aggression. The suspect was detained in his son's apartment in Kyiv, where he was hiding and planning to escape to Russia,

- the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, the food company controlled by the defendant is located in the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson region and works in the interests of Russia. In particular, this company is one of the main suppliers of food products for Russian troops stationed in southern Ukraine.

To do this, in May 2022, the businessman organized the "re-registration" of the agricultural company in the occupation "Department of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation in the Kherson region".

Since then, the defendant's company has been paying more than 100 thousand Russian rubles in "taxes" to the budget of the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation every month. In addition, the offender's agricultural company is one of the leading financial donors in the region to the Russian "fund for support of participants of the armed conflict", which was established by Putin's decree in April 2023.

Investigators have documented that the businessman handed over to Russian troops the warehouse premises of the company's production complex in the temporarily occupied Kakhovka district of Kherson region.

It has been established that the command of the Russian occupation groups uses logistics hangars to store their own weapons, ammunition and military equipment. Among them are Russian self-propelled artillery pieces and multiple rocket launchers that are firing at the territory of Beryslav district,

- law enforcement officials said.

During the searches at the detainee's place of residence in Kyiv, the SBU seized documents, seals, computer equipment and a mobile phone confirming the facts of cooperation with the aggressor.

Image

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The offender faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

"Leaked" air defense positions: a Ukrainian who worked for russia was sentenced to 9 years in prison04.01.24, 11:52 • 20735 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies

