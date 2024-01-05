He supplied food to the enemy: owner of agricultural holding detained in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine detained in Kyiv the owner of one of the largest agricultural holdings in Ukraine, which supplies food to the racists on the left bank of the Kherson region. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

The SBU collected evidence against the founder of one of the largest agricultural holdings in Ukraine, who is suspected of financing Russian armed aggression. The suspect was detained in his son's apartment in Kyiv, where he was hiding and planning to escape to Russia, - the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, the food company controlled by the defendant is located in the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson region and works in the interests of Russia. In particular, this company is one of the main suppliers of food products for Russian troops stationed in southern Ukraine.

To do this, in May 2022, the businessman organized the "re-registration" of the agricultural company in the occupation "Department of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation in the Kherson region".

Since then, the defendant's company has been paying more than 100 thousand Russian rubles in "taxes" to the budget of the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation every month. In addition, the offender's agricultural company is one of the leading financial donors in the region to the Russian "fund for support of participants of the armed conflict", which was established by Putin's decree in April 2023.

Investigators have documented that the businessman handed over to Russian troops the warehouse premises of the company's production complex in the temporarily occupied Kakhovka district of Kherson region.

It has been established that the command of the Russian occupation groups uses logistics hangars to store their own weapons, ammunition and military equipment. Among them are Russian self-propelled artillery pieces and multiple rocket launchers that are firing at the territory of Beryslav district, - law enforcement officials said.

During the searches at the detainee's place of residence in Kyiv, the SBU seized documents, seals, computer equipment and a mobile phone confirming the facts of cooperation with the aggressor.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The offender faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

"Leaked" air defense positions: a Ukrainian who worked for russia was sentenced to 9 years in prison