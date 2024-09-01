Harris criticizes Trump for politicizing visit to Arlington Cemetery

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122043 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125433 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 205003 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157056 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154804 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143772 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201686 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112518 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190001 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 62284 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 73933 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 46960 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100624 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 83086 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 205004 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201686 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190001 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216607 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204521 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 7525 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 30793 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151419 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150591 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154601 views
Harris criticizes Trump for politicizing visit to Arlington Cemetery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110146 views

US Vice President Kamala Harris condemned Donald Trump's visit to Arlington Cemetery as disrespectful. Trump used the visit for a campaign video, which drew criticism from veterans and families of the victims.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has criticized Republican rival Donald Trump over his visit to Arlington National Cemetery, which was later used in a campaign video. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports

Details [1

“This is a sacred place where we honor American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. This is not a place for politics,” Harris wrote in a post on social media site X.

Harris's remarks come five days after Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday in honor of the 13 service members killed during the 2021 U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. He also visited Section 60 of the cemetery, which is considered sacred ground. Federal law and Pentagon policy prohibit political activity in this section, but the Trump campaign posted a video from the cemetery on TikTok.

Trump's visit has drawn criticism from some veterans and relatives of fallen soldiers. The US Army on Friday defended the cemetery employee who was suspended in Section 60, saying she acted professionally.

“Let's be honest: the former president disrespected sacred ground for a political stunt,” Harris wrote.

During a speech in Pennsylvania on Friday, Trump said that the families of the soldiers killed in Afghanistan asked him to visit Arlington National Cemetery. According to him, the families asked to take photos at the graves, and he agreed.

On Saturday, Trump posted a video on his Truth Social platform where relatives of seven of the 13 Afghanistan deaths defended his actions at the cemetery. Many of them asked Harris why she did not express her condolences.

Trump's vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance and press secretary Carolyn Levitt also responded to Harris's post, referring to the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and accusing her of indifference to the fallen soldiers.

Trump used the third anniversary of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan to blame Vice President Harris for the chaotic withdrawal during Joe Biden's presidency.

Kamala Harris became the Democratic candidate in the November 5 election after Biden announced his withdrawal from the race in July. Harris's response to Trump's visit may provide a clue as to how she will discuss the topic during their debate on September 10.

“This is not the first time Trump has done this. This is a man who has called our fallen soldiers 'losers' and 'losers' and disrespected Medal of Honor winners,” Harris added.

It remains unclear whether these developments will affect veterans' voting. According to the Pew Research Center, an April report indicated that military veterans favor the Republican Party.

Trump and Harris argue over debate rules27.08.24, 08:47 • 12427 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World

