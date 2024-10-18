GUR cyber specialists attack satellite communications in Russia
DIU specialists attacked the IT infrastructure of a Russian satellite communications operator and the maritime transport control system. The DDOS attack caused website malfunctions and communication instability.
Specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a cyberattack on the IT infrastructure of the national operator of the Morsvyazsputnik mobile satellite communications system. The Russian state system of maritime traffic control was also attacked. This was reported by sources in the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Also, according to UNN sources, the transport and logistics company Fesco, Rosmorport and Rosmorrechport enterprises were targeted.
Reportedly, the DDOS attack resulted in systemic disruptions in access to the websites and electronic resources of the targets of the attack, and caused instability in satellite communications used to monitor and control maritime traffic.
According to the intelligence, the Russian "media" have been ordered to conceal the fact of the DDOS attack on the above targets, which makes it impossible to make an objective assessment of the economic damage to Russian facilities.
