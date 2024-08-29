Guerrillas discover disguised base of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia

In Ukraine, guerrillas discovered a disguised base of Russian troops near the village of Rozivka in Zaporizhzhia. This is reported by the underground movement "ATESH", UNN reports.

Our agent discovered a camouflaged location of the 57th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the area of Rozivka. The photos show that the Russian military are hiding in abandoned civilian houses, covered with junk for camouflage. According to the agent, one of these houses houses up to 15 soldiers - transmits “ATESH.”

It is noted that the occupiers also use abandoned buildings to hide equipment and ammunition. The guerrillas have already passed all the information about the enemy's location "into reliable hands for further actions.

