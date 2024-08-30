Grossi to visit Ukraine and ZNPP to assess nuclear safety

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will arrive in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) next week for high-level talks and assessment of the situation at the plant, where nuclear safety remains unstable. This is reported by UNN with reference to the IAEA press service.

Details

“IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Ukraine next week to hold high-level talks and assess developments at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where nuclear safety remains fragile,” the statement said.

According to the agency, this will be the fifth time that Grossi will cross the front line to access ZNPP after he established a permanent IAEA presence at the site in September 2022 to monitor nuclear safety.

In total, this will be the tenth visit of the IAEA head to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

“The IAEA acts quickly and decisively wherever threats to nuclear safety arise. Our proactive presence is essential to stabilize the situation. My message has been loud and clear throughout this tragic war: a nuclear accident must be avoided at all costs, and a nuclear power plant must never be attacked. The consequences could be catastrophic,” Mr. Grossi emphasized.

