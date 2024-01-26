Greek Prime Minister again calls on Britain to return Parthenon sculptures to Athens

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108194 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137273 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135673 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175253 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171294 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281246 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178171 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167162 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148815 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103271 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103033 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105046 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 75054 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 48857 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 65613 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281246 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249063 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234189 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259553 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 34442 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137273 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106089 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106093 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122246 views
Greek Prime Minister again calls on Britain to return Parthenon sculptures to Athens

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24140 views

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reiterated his call for the return of the Parthenon sculptures stored in the British Museum to Athens. Mitsotakis emphasized the cultural significance of reuniting the ancient artifacts in the Acropolis Museum.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, several months after a diplomatic spat with Britain, reiterated his call for London to return the Parthenon marble sculptures from the British Museum to Athens. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In his first public statement on the issue since November, Mitsotakis said that his government was negotiating with the head of the British Museum on an agreement to return the sculptures to the Acropolis Museum.

Let me be clear, we will insist on their reunification for many reasons. But one of them, in my opinion, is the most important. Only when we see them together, on site, in the shadow of the Acropolis, will we be able to truly appreciate their enormous cultural significance,

-Mitsotakis said.

Athens has repeatedly called on the British Museum to permanently return the 2,500-year-old sculptures known in Britain as the "Elgin Marbles," which were taken from the Parthenon temple by British diplomat Lord Elgin in 1806 , when Greece was under the rule of Ottoman Turkey.

About half of the 160-meter frieze that decorated the Parthenon in Athens is in the British Museum, and 50 meters is in the Acropolis Museum.

Recall

In November, during an interview with the BBC in London, Mitsotakis compared the division of the sculptures to cutting the Mona Lisa in half.

Later, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak canceled a scheduled meeting with Mitsotakis.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

