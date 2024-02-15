Greece wants to play an active role in Ukraine's reconstruction - head of the country's MHS

Greece wants to be an active participant in Ukraine's reconstruction and wishes to make a significant contribution, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said at the opening of the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery, the country's Foreign Ministry said, reports UNN.

Details

Greece is involved in the reconstruction efforts in Ukraine and wishes to be an active participant. There are many companies and institutions active in our country with accumulated experience and comparative advantages in the field of reconstruction and recovery. These sectors include energy infrastructure, shipping, digitalization, construction, protection of cultural heritage, agricultural sector, tourism and many others. - The minister stated.

He said the mobilization of Greece to participate in Ukraine's reconstruction will contribute significantly to seizing the opportunities that will soon arise from the movement of substantial funds from the EU.

The minister noted that from the first day of the war, Greece had taken a clear principled position. It fully supported Ukraine, it stood firmly on the side of international law against any unprovoked attack.

He emphasized that citizens of Greek origin have lived peacefully on the shores of the Black Sea for centuries, so no one forgets about the crimes in Mariupol, as well as about Odessa.

The Russian military offensive in Ukraine is not only a threat to European security. It jeopardizes peace and stability around the world - noted Gerapetritis

The minister noted that Greece fully supports Ukraine's independence within its sovereignly recognized borders. Athens also unconditionally encourages Ukraine's accession to the European Union.