Government approves draft law on protection of military whistleblowers

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106715 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111338 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180269 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144460 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147220 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140540 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188811 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178647 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104822 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 39069 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 96898 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 67367 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 40402 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 58162 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180271 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188812 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178647 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205847 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194576 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145498 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145125 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149556 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140747 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157407 views
Government approves draft law on protection of military whistleblowers

Government approves draft law on protection of military whistleblowers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21968 views

The government has supported a bill that allows military personnel to report corruption. The military will be able to freely choose reporting channels and will receive protection as whistleblowers.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law that gives military personnel the right to report possible corruption offenses to the authorized units for the prevention and detection of corruption. Also, according to the draft law, the military has the right to choose the channels of reporting possible facts of corruption at its discretion. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

The Draft Law "On Amendments to the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Ensuring Guarantees of Protection and Rights of Servicemen Who Reported Possible Facts of Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses, Other Violations of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Prevention of Corruption’ was approved. The draft law proposes to amend the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to entitle servicemen to report possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses and other violations of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" to the authorized units (authorized persons) for the prevention and detection of corruption

- wrote Melnychuk.

It is also proposed to grant servicemen who are whistleblowers the right to freely choose the channels of reporting possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses and other violations of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" and to bring certain provisions of the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in line with the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On National Security of Ukraine".

The Rada supported the establishment of the Center for Recruiting Foreigners for the Armed Forces of Ukraine17.09.24, 14:50 • 30118 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

