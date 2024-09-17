Government approves draft law on protection of military whistleblowers

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law that gives military personnel the right to report possible corruption offenses to the authorized units for the prevention and detection of corruption. Also, according to the draft law, the military has the right to choose the channels of reporting possible facts of corruption at its discretion. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

The Draft Law "On Amendments to the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Ensuring Guarantees of Protection and Rights of Servicemen Who Reported Possible Facts of Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses, Other Violations of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Prevention of Corruption’ was approved. The draft law proposes to amend the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to entitle servicemen to report possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses and other violations of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" to the authorized units (authorized persons) for the prevention and detection of corruption - wrote Melnychuk.

It is also proposed to grant servicemen who are whistleblowers the right to freely choose the channels of reporting possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses and other violations of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" and to bring certain provisions of the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in line with the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On National Security of Ukraine".

