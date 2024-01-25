Germany's GDP growth forecast downgraded due to austerity

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 64170 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108086 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137123 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135575 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175176 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171238 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281105 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178168 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167159 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148813 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Germany's GDP growth forecast downgraded due to austerity

Germany's GDP growth forecast downgraded due to austerity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32903 views

The ifo Institute has lowered its GDP growth forecast for Germany for 2024 to 0.7%, explaining it by austerity measures worth almost 19 billion euros in the budget approved by the Bundestag.

Germany's economy may grow by 0.7% in 2024, according to the ifo Institute. In December, it predicted economic growth of 0.9%, but lowered its expectations due to multibillion-dollar austerity measures. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

The German Institute for Economic Research (ifo) has lowered its economic growth forecast for Germany for 2024. It is now expected that Germany's GDP will increase by 0.7% this year. In mid-December, they predicted that the German economy would grow by 0.9% in 2024. It is believed that the reason for the deterioration in the forecast is the austerity measures being developed by the government after the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court.

Timo Wolmershäuser, Head of the Economic Research Department, pointed out that the draft budget for the current year approved by the Bundestag Budget Committee contains additional austerity measures worth almost EUR 19 billion. This will put an additional burden on companies and households and reduce public spending, which will have a negative impact on the market.

A six-day strike by railroad workers begins in Germany24.01.24, 13:48 • 30231 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyNews of the World

