Germany deports Afghan citizens to their homeland for the first time in recent years

Germany has deported 28 Afghan citizens to their homeland - the first deportation to Afghanistan since the Taliban came to power. These data were confirmed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Saxony, BILD reports, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that 28 criminals convicted in Germany on board a Boeing 787 were brought to Leipzig from different federal states.

"Early this morning at 6:55 a.m., a Qatar Airways charter plane took off from Leipzig/Halle Airport in the direction of Kabul," - the German newspaper writes.

It is also reported that each deportee received 1000 euros. There is also a doctor on board.

This morning, Germany returned Afghan citizens to their country of origin for the first time since August 2021. These are Afghan nationals, all of whom were convicted criminals who had no right to stay in Germany and are subject to expulsion, - The publication quotes the official representative of the German government, Steffen Hebestreit.

According to Der Spiegel, the deportation operation was mainly organized by the German Interior Ministry. The deportation was preceded by months of secret negotiations. According to the report, the German government did not negotiate directly with the authorities in Kabul, but rather with Qatar as an intermediary. Despite the political will of the government to deport Afghan criminals, the German Foreign Ministry resisted any direct negotiations with radical Islamists from the Taliban.

Recall

Some European countries are considering the possibility of reopening their embassies in Afghanistan, which would mean diplomatic recognition of the Taliban almost three years after the fall of the previous government.