General Staff on the situation at the front: 68 combat engagements recorded

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 20363 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132910 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138299 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228269 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168213 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161995 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146848 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214404 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201178 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101592 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 48943 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57794 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101972 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83334 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228258 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214397 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201171 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227409 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214911 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83334 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101972 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156338 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155209 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159065 views
General Staff on the situation at the front: 68 combat engagements recorded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25363 views

Over the last day, 68 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. The highest activity was observed in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy carried out 17 assault attacks in the vicinity of seven localities.

Since the beginning of the day, 68 combat engagements took place at the front, 17 assault actions were recorded in the Pokrovsk sector. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

“Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 68 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day,” the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, three enemy attacks took place near Lypky and Vovchansk, where the battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted seven attacks in the direction of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Synkivka. Three firefights are currently ongoing.

In the Liman sector, 13 battles started. The enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Proletarske, Pershotravneve, Novosadove, Torske and Nevske. The enemy was the most active near the latter, conducting five attacks, and the fighting continues.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian troops stopped five enemy attacks near Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invading army was advancing toward Spirne, Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka. In total, there were six clashes, one of which is still ongoing. The occupiers fired three times at Hryhorivka and Chasovyi Yar with NARs, launching about two dozen of these missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders attacked four times, near Toretsk and Nelipivka. All attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovske sector, Russians conducted 17 assault actions in the vicinity of seven different localities. 11 of these attacks took place near Kalynove and Novohrodivka. Moreover, the enemy used Ka-52 helicopters to carry out the attacks. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and have repelled 13 attacks in total, with four clashes still ongoing. The enemy also threw unexploded ordnance at the areas of Oleksandropol and Halytsynivka.

In the Kurakhivka sector, the militants attacked 10 times near Karlivka, Nevelske, Pervomayske, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions near Vodiane three times. He received a tough rebuff. Twice he attacked Vuhledar with NARs. 

On the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the occupiers, using aviation, conducted two air strikes on the areas of Zherebianok and Tokarivka. No assaults were conducted.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

