General Staff on the situation at the front: 68 combat engagements recorded

Since the beginning of the day, 68 combat engagements took place at the front, 17 assault actions were recorded in the Pokrovsk sector. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

“Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 68 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day,” the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, three enemy attacks took place near Lypky and Vovchansk, where the battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted seven attacks in the direction of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Synkivka. Three firefights are currently ongoing.

In the Liman sector, 13 battles started. The enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Proletarske, Pershotravneve, Novosadove, Torske and Nevske. The enemy was the most active near the latter, conducting five attacks, and the fighting continues.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian troops stopped five enemy attacks near Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invading army was advancing toward Spirne, Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka. In total, there were six clashes, one of which is still ongoing. The occupiers fired three times at Hryhorivka and Chasovyi Yar with NARs, launching about two dozen of these missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders attacked four times, near Toretsk and Nelipivka. All attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovske sector, Russians conducted 17 assault actions in the vicinity of seven different localities. 11 of these attacks took place near Kalynove and Novohrodivka. Moreover, the enemy used Ka-52 helicopters to carry out the attacks. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and have repelled 13 attacks in total, with four clashes still ongoing. The enemy also threw unexploded ordnance at the areas of Oleksandropol and Halytsynivka.

In the Kurakhivka sector, the militants attacked 10 times near Karlivka, Nevelske, Pervomayske, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions near Vodiane three times. He received a tough rebuff. Twice he attacked Vuhledar with NARs.

On the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the occupiers, using aviation, conducted two air strikes on the areas of Zherebianok and Tokarivka. No assaults were conducted.