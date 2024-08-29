In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, the gauleiters announced a new fake "volunteer unit," UNN reports citing the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the plan, the military group is supposed to test new weapons on the front line, i.e., to be guinea pigs. Of course, there are no people willing to serve for the occupiers, and this unit (called "Sarmat") will remain in Yevhen Balitsky's fantasies, along with the missing Margelov battalion, where the traitor's son served according to the documents, the Center reported.

"The latter has actually already been disbanded without ever being created. The absence of locals in the service of the occupation army demonstrates the real degree of support for the invaders from the TOT population," the statement said.

The Center for National Resistance called for information on every propagandist who would help collaborators create the myth of a "volunteer unit.

