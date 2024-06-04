Funicular in Kyiv stopped due to lack of voltage
The funicular in Kyiv was temporarily stopped due to lack of tension, which caused inconvenience to passengers.
The funicular in Kyiv was temporarily stopped due to lack of voltage, Kyivpastrans reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
"The funicular movement was stopped due to lack of voltage," the company said.
They promise to inform about the resumption of traffic and apologized for the temporary inconvenience.
