FSB agent group spying on the Defense Forces in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv detained

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70843 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103929 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167712 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138214 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143361 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139129 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182519 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173034 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100519 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110198 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112308 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50581 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57182 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167712 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173034 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200415 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189323 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142008 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142042 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146747 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138158 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155034 views
Actual
FSB agent group spying on the Defense Forces in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv detained

FSB agent group spying on the Defense Forces in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15354 views

The SBU neutralized an FSB agent group operating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv. Three agents were detained who were reconnoitering the locations of the Defense Forces and passing information to a Russian curator.

The SBU neutralized an FSB agent group operating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv. As a result of a multi-stage special operation in different regions, three Russian accomplices who were reconnoitering the locations of the Defense Forces were detained. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports

Details

Reportedly, the agents acted separately from each other, but were linked to the same Russian supervisor. One of the defendants performed hostile missions posing as a former law enforcement officer. When checking his documents, he showed a fake veteran's certificate.

All of the detainees were "hooked" by the Russian secret service through Telegram channels, where they were looking for quick money.

In exchange for the money, the occupiers sent agents to go around the area and covertly photograph the location of personnel and military equipment of the Defense Forces.

For example, in Kyiv and Chernihiv, the invaders were most interested in the locations of border guard detachments and control points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In Kharkiv, one of the defendants tracked the coordinates of Ukrainian troops' fortifications involved in the defense of the regional center.

Russian game mole who spied at Kyiv defense plant gets 15 years in prison17.09.24, 16:26 • 30451 view

The activities of the enemy group were coordinated by a career officer of the FSB military counterintelligence. His identity and other personal data have already been established, the SBU said. 

All three agents were detained red-handed while conducting reconnaissance near military facilities.

SBU investigators served them with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising