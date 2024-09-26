FSB agent group spying on the Defense Forces in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv detained

The SBU neutralized an FSB agent group operating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv. As a result of a multi-stage special operation in different regions, three Russian accomplices who were reconnoitering the locations of the Defense Forces were detained. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the agents acted separately from each other, but were linked to the same Russian supervisor. One of the defendants performed hostile missions posing as a former law enforcement officer. When checking his documents, he showed a fake veteran's certificate.

All of the detainees were "hooked" by the Russian secret service through Telegram channels, where they were looking for quick money.

In exchange for the money, the occupiers sent agents to go around the area and covertly photograph the location of personnel and military equipment of the Defense Forces.

For example, in Kyiv and Chernihiv, the invaders were most interested in the locations of border guard detachments and control points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In Kharkiv, one of the defendants tracked the coordinates of Ukrainian troops' fortifications involved in the defense of the regional center.

The activities of the enemy group were coordinated by a career officer of the FSB military counterintelligence. His identity and other personal data have already been established, the SBU said.

All three agents were detained red-handed while conducting reconnaissance near military facilities.

SBU investigators served them with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.