Freight train collides with military equipment in the United States

A freight train crashed into a semi-trailer carrying a suspected M109 Paladin Howitzer mobile artillery system and damaged a street crossing on Thursday afternoon in Goose Creek, South Carolina, USA, UNN reports citing Fox News.

Details

Witnesses filmed the accident while in their car, telling Fox News Digital: "My son's a little shaken up, but yeah, we're okay," adding that ‘it was horrible to see it’ with his own eyes.

A witness also told Fox that an 18-wheeler got stuck trying to drive through a railroad crossing, and a freight train that collided with the military vehicle eventually stopped.

Part of the road was closed for a long time due to significant damage to the intersection as a result of a train accident.

According to Goose Creek police, no one was injured. A man seen running out of the truck refused medical attention.

So far, there is no information on which unit the howitzer belongs to, or on the total damage to the train, semi-trailer, and artillery vehicle.

Local authorities and CSX, the train's operator, are investigating the incident, the BBC reports.

