Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Freight train collides with military equipment in the United States

Freight train collides with military equipment in the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11951 views

In South Carolina, a freight train crashed into a semi-trailer with a suspected mobile artillery unit. The accident damaged a railroad crossing, but there were no injuries.

A freight train crashed into a semi-trailer carrying a suspected M109 Paladin Howitzer mobile artillery system and damaged a street crossing on Thursday afternoon in Goose Creek, South Carolina, USA, UNN reports citing Fox News.

Details

Witnesses filmed the accident while in their car, telling Fox News Digital: "My son's a little shaken up, but yeah, we're okay," adding that ‘it was horrible to see it’ with his own eyes.

A witness also told Fox that an 18-wheeler got stuck trying to drive through a railroad crossing, and a freight train that collided with the military vehicle eventually stopped.

Part of the road was closed for a long time due to significant damage to the intersection as a result of a train accident.

According to Goose Creek police, no one was injured. A man seen running out of the truck refused medical attention.

So far, there is no information on which unit the howitzer belongs to, or on the total damage to the train, semi-trailer, and artillery vehicle.

Local authorities and CSX, the train's operator, are investigating the incident, the BBC reports.

In Paris, a car crashes into the terrace of a cafe, killing 1 person and injuring 6

News of the World

