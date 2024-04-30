France obliges arms manufacturers to prioritize Aster anti-aircraft missiles

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91826 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109418 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152176 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156037 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252041 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174536 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165736 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148383 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39184 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73491 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41560 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34518 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67053 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252035 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212743 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238458 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225184 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91800 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67073 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73516 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113267 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114152 views
Actual
France obliges arms manufacturers to prioritize Aster anti-aircraft missiles

France obliges arms manufacturers to prioritize Aster anti-aircraft missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21000 views

France orders manufacturers to prioritize the production of Aster anti-aircraft and anti-ballistic missiles. Earlier, an unspecified number of these missiles were provided to Ukraine for their air defense, Le Monde writes.

The French Armed Forces Ministry has ordered manufacturers involved in the production of Aster anti-aircraft and anti-ballistic missiles to give priority to these orders over others, said the country's Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu on Monday in Calvi during a press conference with his Italian counterpart Guido Crozetto, UNN reports citing Le Monde.

Details

The Aster 15 and 30 missiles are manufactured by MBDA in cooperation between Paris and Rome. "Both countries have provided an unspecified number of these missiles to the Ukrainians for their air defense, who are asking for more to protect themselves. The missile has also been used in the Red Sea against drones fired by Houthi rebels," the newspaper writes.

According to a source close to the matter, "first of all, this obligation applies to the metallurgical Aubert et Duval, which produces special steels for civil aviation, as well as for submarines and Caesar gun barrels.

Lecorneau warned of the possibility of such a measure in late March so that manufacturers could produce more of these missiles and faster.

France is ready to prioritize production of weapons and ammunition needed by Ukraine - minister26.03.24, 14:33 • 25745 views

According to the company's president, Eric Beranger, MBDA intends to reduce the Aster's production time from 42 months in 2022 to "less than 18 months in 2026," and by then production should increase by 50%. However, the organization of production is not optimal: missile components have to "cross the Alps several times" during production, which does not contribute to the production ramp-up. According to Lecornu, there is also an "emergency situation for bureaucratic simplification" with "customs problems between France and Italy that could delay the production of missiles.

Lecorneuil and Crozetto also announced the signing of a letter of intent to merge the two countries' land armaments production, which should "give rise to a rapprochement on projects to equip our two land armies," according to the French minister. This approach frames the "strategic alliance" established in December between the Franco-German group KNDS and the Italian Leonardo.

Estonia, France and Poland call on the European Commission to increase funding for the defense industry05.03.24, 19:47 • 25764 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World

Contact us about advertising