Former American Marine Trevor Reed was convicted in russia for participating in the war in Ukraine on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - this time the trial was held in absentia. This was reported by the russian media with reference to the russian authorities, UNN writes.

Details

The American was reportedly charged with mercenarism and sentenced in absentia to 14.5 years in prison. The case file says that Reed joined the Armed Forces in July 2023, where he underwent military training to improve his skills in the handling of combat weapons, strategy and tactics of participation in armed conflict.

It is noted that he fought on the side of Ukraine against russia in Donbas.

Recall

In 2020, Trevor Reed was sentenced in russia to nine years in a case of assaulting the police officers who detained him. In April 2022, the US authorities exchanged Reed for pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, convicted in the United States for preparing a cocaine smuggling operation.

After the exchange, Reed went to fight in Ukraine, where he was wounded in the summer of 2023 . With the help of a non-governmental organization, he was taken to Germany for treatment.

