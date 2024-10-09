ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 26846 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95365 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160600 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134348 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141128 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138088 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179076 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111968 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170257 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104693 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed convicted in absentia in russia for participating in the war on the side of Ukraine

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed convicted in absentia in russia for participating in the war on the side of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13541 views

A Russian court sentenced former US Marine Trevor Reed to 14.5 years in prison in absentia, accusing him of joining the Ukrainian Armed Forces and participating in hostilities against russia.

Former American Marine Trevor Reed was convicted in russia for participating in the war in Ukraine on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - this time the trial was held in absentia. This was reported by the russian media with reference to the russian authorities, UNN writes.

Details

The American was reportedly charged with mercenarism and sentenced in absentia to 14.5 years in prison. The case file says that Reed joined the Armed Forces in July 2023, where he underwent military training to improve his skills in the handling of combat weapons, strategy and tactics of participation in armed conflict.

It is noted that he fought on the side of Ukraine against russia in Donbas.

Recall

In 2020, Trevor Reed was sentenced in russia to nine years in a case of assaulting the police officers who detained him. In April 2022, the US authorities exchanged Reed for pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, convicted in the United States for preparing a cocaine smuggling operation.

After the exchange, Reed went to fight in Ukraine, where he was wounded in the summer of 2023 . With the help of a non-governmental organization, he was taken to Germany for treatment.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

