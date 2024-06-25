Former Swiss President Alain Bercet has become the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe

Former Swiss President Alain Berse beat two other candidates in terms of the number of votes and became secretary general of the Council of Europe. This was stated by MP and member of the delegation to pace Pavel Sushko, reports UNN.

Details

Swiss Alain Bercet has become the new secretary general of the Council of Europe. (...) the mandate of the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe will begin on 18 September 2024 Sushko writes.

According to him, Berse beat two other candidates in terms of the number of votes — Estonian politician and former head of the country's Ministry of culture Indrek Saar and Belgian European Commissioner for justice Didier Reynders.

He also said that in March 2024, the committee of ministers interviewed three candidates and will decide on their final list.

Recall

On Monday, June 24, the pace summer session began in Strasbourg. As stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, MP Maria Mezentseva, the Parliamentary Assembly intends to adopt a number of resolutions in support of Ukraine.

