For almost three years he raped and molested two stepdaughters: resident of Dnipropetrovs'k region will be tried

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121544 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124713 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203596 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156386 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154340 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143591 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200860 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112506 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189270 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105154 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 58072 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 69019 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 41204 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 98791 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 77698 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203591 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200859 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189270 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215888 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203821 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 1410 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26910 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151011 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150204 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154230 views
For almost three years he raped and molested two stepdaughters: resident of Dnipropetrovs'k region will be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11989 views

A 43-year-old man raped and molested his two stepdaughters, aged 8 and 13, filming it on video. Law enforcement officers found more than 600 files of child pornography, and the accused faces life in prison.

A resident of Dnipropetrovs'k region who raped, molested and produced child pornography involving three young children will stand trial. He faces life imprisonment. UNN reports this with reference to the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Prosecutor's Office. 

Details

Prosecutors sent to the court an indictment against a 43-year-old local resident on the facts of committing crimes against sexual freedom and inviolability of three young children (Part 6 of Article 152, Part 1 of Article 154, Part 2 of Article 156, Part 1, 3, 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation found that the man, taking advantage of his wife's absence and physical superiority, had been raping and molesting his two stepdaughters, aged 8 and 13, for almost three years. In addition, the stepfather forced one of the girls to have sexual relations with her 11-year-old brother.

He filmed all of this on his cell phone, and then saved the videos . Law enforcement  found more than 600 photos and videos containing child pornography.

The man is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

