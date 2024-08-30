For almost three years he raped and molested two stepdaughters: resident of Dnipropetrovs'k region will be tried

A resident of Dnipropetrovs'k region who raped, molested and produced child pornography involving three young children will stand trial. He faces life imprisonment. UNN reports this with reference to the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors sent to the court an indictment against a 43-year-old local resident on the facts of committing crimes against sexual freedom and inviolability of three young children (Part 6 of Article 152, Part 1 of Article 154, Part 2 of Article 156, Part 1, 3, 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation found that the man, taking advantage of his wife's absence and physical superiority, had been raping and molesting his two stepdaughters, aged 8 and 13, for almost three years. In addition, the stepfather forced one of the girls to have sexual relations with her 11-year-old brother.

He filmed all of this on his cell phone, and then saved the videos . Law enforcement found more than 600 photos and videos containing child pornography.

The man is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

