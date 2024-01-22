Following the announcement of a nuclear submarine drone test: US steps up surveillance of DPRK

The United States has launched a reconnaissance aircraft to monitor North Korea after Pyongyang's announcement that it had tested an underwater nuclear drone. This was reported by Yonhap, UNN reported.

Details

It is noted that the RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft of the US Air Force was spotted in the sky over the city of Incheon, west of Seoul, over the neighboring provinces of Gyeonggi, Gangwon, as well as the east and west coasts, according to data from numerous flight tracking systems.

According to the sources, the deployment of the latest reconnaissance aircraft by the United States is part of regular intelligence gathering operations, but the disclosure of extensive flight routes may be aimed at increasing pressure on Pyongyang.

This is the third known flight of a US reconnaissance aircraft this year, having previously been spotted on January 4 and 17 in South Korea's domestic airspace.

Addendum

The RC-135W was shipped three days after North Korea announced that it had tested a Haeli-5-23 underwater nuclear drone in the East Sea.

Recall

Last week, on January 19, North Korea's Defense Ministry announced a test of a submarine nuclear weapons systemcurrently under development in response to recent joint naval exercises involving South Korea, the United States, and Japan.