First enemy tanker to enter Mariupol port since the beginning of occupation - Andriushchenko

The first enemy tanker with diesel fuel has entered the port of Mariupol since the beginning of the Russian occupation, probably to provide fuel for military vehicles and equipment at the front line. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

A small tanker is moored at the bunker berth, opposite the elevator building . This is the first tanker in the port's waters since the beginning of the occupation - Andriushchenko wrote.

He believes that there is no doubt about the purpose of the diesel fuel import. According to Andriushchenko, a vessel was docked near the pilot station to load bulk cargo.

He also pointed out that despite the small size of the tanker, it would be enough for two to three days of supplying the frontline, given the fuel truck convoys. However, according to him, "this diesel fuel will definitely not be used to fuel tractors and combines. This is either for long-distance diesel locomotives or for their armored cargo. There are no options," Andriushchenko said.

