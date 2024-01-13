Fire in the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv: about 200 people evacuated and fire center discovered

In Kyiv, about 200 people were evacuated from the Cosmopolitan shopping center, where a fire broke out on the 4th floor of the building. One fire was found. This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, reports UNN.

He also noted that no one had sought medical attention.

Klitschko reported that there was a fire in the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv. Preliminary - on the 4th floor, in the children's room.

The State Emergency Service later reported that people had been evacuated from the Cosmopolitan shopping center.