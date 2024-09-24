ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Fire breaks out in Taganrog, Russia: Russians say Ukrainian UAV crashed there

Fire breaks out in Taganrog, Russia: Russians say Ukrainian UAV crashed there

A fire broke out at a timber warehouse in Taganrog. Local authorities claim that the fire was caused by the wreckage of a Ukrainian drone, and 200 square meters of the warehouse and 4 cars were damaged.

In the Russian city of Taganrog, a fire broke out in a warehouse with timber. Local authorities said the fire was caused by the wreckage of an alleged Ukrainian drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media. 

Details

In the industrial zone of Taganrog, a fire broke out in a timber warehouse due to a UAV crash.Information about the victims is being clarified.Rescue services have arrived at the scene

- rostov region governor vasily golubev said. 

Meanwhile, local Telegram channels are posting videos of a large-scale fire among the trade pavilions. It is noted that they were located near the warehouse where the wreckage of the downed drone allegedly fell. 

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire in the warehouse after the UAV crash was localized to an area of 200 square meters. The fire damaged the roof of the building and 4 cars parked nearby. No one was injured or killed

- summarized the local governor Golubev.

Recall

This month, a fire broke out at the Russian plant Omsktransmash, which specializes in repairing T-80 tanks. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
ukraineUkraine

