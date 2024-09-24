Fire breaks out in Taganrog, Russia: Russians say Ukrainian UAV crashed there

In the Russian city of Taganrog, a fire broke out in a warehouse with timber. Local authorities said the fire was caused by the wreckage of an alleged Ukrainian drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

In the industrial zone of Taganrog, a fire broke out in a timber warehouse due to a UAV crash.Information about the victims is being clarified.Rescue services have arrived at the scene - rostov region governor vasily golubev said.

Meanwhile, local Telegram channels are posting videos of a large-scale fire among the trade pavilions. It is noted that they were located near the warehouse where the wreckage of the downed drone allegedly fell.

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire in the warehouse after the UAV crash was localized to an area of 200 square meters. The fire damaged the roof of the building and 4 cars parked nearby. No one was injured or killed - summarized the local governor Golubev.

Recall

This month, a fire broke out at the Russian plant Omsktransmash, which specializes in repairing T-80 tanks.