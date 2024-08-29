ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121518 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124674 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203540 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156353 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154322 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143584 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200837 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112505 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189250 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105154 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Fire at the Atlas oil depot in Russia continues for the second day: “high alert” regime introduced in the region

Fire at the Atlas oil depot in Russia continues for the second day: “high alert” regime introduced in the region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23678 views

The fire at the Atlas oil depot in the Rostov region of Russia, caused by a Ukrainian drone strike, continues for the second day. A high alert mode has been introduced in the area.

The fire at the Atlas oil depot in the Kamenskiy district of Rostov region of Russia, which was hit by a Ukrainian drone on the night of August 28, has been going on for two days, according to the head of the Kamenskiy district, Vladimir Savin. "A high alert regime has been introduced in the district," UNN reports, citing Savin's post on his Telegram. 

Due to a fire at a fuel depot as a result of a UAV attack, a high alert mode has been introduced in the Kamianske district. Emergency services are fighting the fire around the clock. The regional authorities are providing the necessary assistance, and I am at the site, along with other heads of the district and local administrations

- wrote a Russian official.

He assured us that "the situation is under control, there is no threat of fire spreading to the nearest settlements.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirms the destruction of the Atlas and Zenit oil depots and artillery depot in Russia - in Rostov, Kirov and Voronezh regions, respectively. 

Satellite imagery shows the spread of fire across the territory of the Rosrezerva oil depot near the village of Astakhov in the Rostov region of Russia. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World

