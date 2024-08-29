Fire at the Atlas oil depot in Russia continues for the second day: “high alert” regime introduced in the region

The fire at the Atlas oil depot in the Kamenskiy district of Rostov region of Russia, which was hit by a Ukrainian drone on the night of August 28, has been going on for two days, according to the head of the Kamenskiy district, Vladimir Savin. "A high alert regime has been introduced in the district," UNN reports, citing Savin's post on his Telegram.

Due to a fire at a fuel depot as a result of a UAV attack, a high alert mode has been introduced in the Kamianske district. Emergency services are fighting the fire around the clock. The regional authorities are providing the necessary assistance, and I am at the site, along with other heads of the district and local administrations - wrote a Russian official.

He assured us that "the situation is under control, there is no threat of fire spreading to the nearest settlements.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirms the destruction of the Atlas and Zenit oil depots and artillery depot in Russia - in Rostov, Kirov and Voronezh regions, respectively.

Satellite imagery shows the spread of fire across the territory of the Rosrezerva oil depot near the village of Astakhov in the Rostov region of Russia.