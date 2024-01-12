Figure skater Shmuratko performed with a "bloody spot" in the free skate program of the 2024 European Championships

Ukrainian figure skater Ivan Shmuratko performed with a "blood stain" on his shirt in the free skate program of the 2024 European Championships. The athlete explained the meaning of his action to a correspondent of Suspilne, UNN reports.

What meaning did he put in it? The astral, between life and death. No more, no less. You can convey much more than words. An element with blood? Because that's how it is, literally. People die from missiles like this, with blood. - said the Ukrainian skater in an exclusive commentary for Suspilne Sport after the performance.

Details

It is noted that for this performance in the free skate program at Euro 2024, Shmuratko was given 140.70 points. This was the third result out of 12 participants who have already shown their free skate program.

The Suspilne sports journalist also said that the random program continued the story he told in the previous short program. Then Shmuratko showed the story of a child who is killed by a rocket, as well as the father who continues to live with it.

It is noted that in the short program, he showed the 19th result. It was his first performance at the European Championships in two years.

For reference

Ivan Shmuratko is a 22-year-old Ukrainian figure skater representing Kyiv who specializes in single skating.

Participant and finalist of the 2022 Olympic Games (24th place), participant of the World Championships (best result - 21st place in 2021).

Shmuratko is competing at the European Figure Skating Championships for the third time in his career. At Euro 2022, he showed the best result for Ukraine in men's singles skating in 20 years - 12th place.