Fico fully supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine - Shmyhal

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a briefing following a meeting with Fico, an UNN correspondent reports.

Regarding the recent statements of the Slovak Prime Minister, Mr. Prime Minister of Slovakia emphasized that he fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. Of course, we recorded this in our joint statement, which was signed during a broad meeting. Today we discussed the entire range of these issues, as well as the issue that Ukraine's victory means security not only for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe, and thus for Slovakia's security - Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Slovakia's prime minister says "normal life" in Kyiv after massive rocket attack by Russia.

In addition, Robert Fico statedthat Ukraine "should give" part of its territory to Russia to end the war. In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says that there will be no security in Slovakia or in Europe if there is no security in Ukraine.