ukenru
Feofaniya Clinical Hospital, Polyclinic No. 2 and the former Polyclinic No. 1 are proposed to be transferred to the Ministry of Veterans of Ukraine

Feofaniya Clinical Hospital, Polyclinic No. 2 and the former Polyclinic No. 1 are proposed to be transferred to the Ministry of Veterans of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16391 views

The State Clinical Hospital Feofania, the State Scientific and Practical Center for Preventive and Clinical Medicine and the State Institution Polyclinic No. 2 are called upon to be transferred to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

The State Clinical Hospital Feofania, the State Scientific and Practical Center for Preventive and Clinical Medicine, and the State Institution Polyclinic No. 2 are proposed to be transferred from the jurisdiction of the State Administration of Affairs to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. The corresponding petition, authored by a volunteer soldier, lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and head of the NGO "Free and Faithful" Vitaliy Gersak, was registered on the Official Internet representation of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN

Details 

According to the author of the petition, Ukraine inherited from the USSR a powerful infrastructure of "privileged" medicine and recreation, which is now subordinated to the State Administration of Affairs. In particular, we are talking about the State Organization Clinical Hospital "Feofania" of the State Administration of Affairs, the State Scientific Institution "Scientific and Practical Center for Preventive and Clinical Medicine of the State Administration of Affairs" (SISC PCM of the SAA - formerly Polyclinic No. 1), the State Institution "Polyclinic No. 2" of the State Administration of Affairs and other facilities.

All People's Artists of Ukraine, People's Artists of Ukraine and persons with the highest honorary titles of Ukraine are assigned to the polyclinics.

However, annually the percentage of these people in the total number of inpatients is about 3% of the total number of patients in these medical institutions. So it is quite obvious that most of those who have state healthcare privileges are either treated at their place of residence, or have long been using private healthcare services, or are treated privately abroad.

According to Mr. Gersak, there is a certain paradox: the State Administration of Affairs has modern medical institutions of the highest category under its control, while the Ministry of Veterans Affairs (whose number is constantly increasing and, according to experts, will soon reach about 5 million people) has only cooperation with the National Health Service of Ukraine.

"For comparison, in the United States, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs has the most developed and high-quality national network of medical institutions, which consists of 171 medical centers and more than 1400 outpatient clinics, employing about 53,000 medical professionals who provide surgical, inpatient, diagnostic, counseling, rehabilitation and preventive services to millions of defenders of the Fatherland, while our Ministry of Veterans Affairs still remains only an "office" without its own infrastructure and effective tools for implementin

The author of the petition appeals to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to: transfer these "government" medical institutions to the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine; instruct the Cabinet of Ministers to create a national network of medical and rehabilitation centers of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine on their basis; grant the medical expert commission of the Feofaniya Clinical Hospital the status of the central military medical commission of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine; transfer to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine all th

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics

