Fedorov on the situation in Zaporizhzhia: seven people are still in hospitals after russian attacks

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70138 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103829 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167562 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138127 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143312 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139116 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182462 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172978 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104749 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Fedorov on the situation in Zaporizhzhia: seven people are still in hospitals after russian attacks

Fedorov on the situation in Zaporizhzhia: seven people are still in hospitals after russian attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13805 views

Seven people remain hospitalized after the shelling in Zaporizhzhia, two of them in serious condition.

Seven people remain in hospitals in Zaporizhzhia after the shelling in September, two of whom are in serious condition. The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

According to him, two people were hospitalized yesterday, and the State Emergency Service was unblocking people from a 4-storey building that was hit by a QAB.

Over the past week, the number of wounded in hospitals has increased to 7, two of whom are in serious condition

- Fedorov added.

He said that one of the houses that was damaged by shelling last week is beyond repair, so the residents of this house were offered housing certificates. 

He also added that RSA is tasked with restoring the roofs of hundreds of buildings by winter, as well as restoring glazing in several thousand windows.

As of today, we have hundreds of damaged buildings and dozens of destroyed private homes. Yesterday was the most massive attack - 13 rocket launchers hit three districts of Zaporizhzhia

- Fedorov said.

Recall

russian troops carried out 393 attacks on 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region over the day, including 26 air strikes. The enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in 16 people being wounded.

In Kherson 3 injured due to Russian drone attacks in the morning, 3 more wounded in the region30.09.24, 11:51 • 17567 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

