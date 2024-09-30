Fedorov on the situation in Zaporizhzhia: seven people are still in hospitals after russian attacks

Seven people remain in hospitals in Zaporizhzhia after the shelling in September, two of whom are in serious condition. The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

According to him, two people were hospitalized yesterday, and the State Emergency Service was unblocking people from a 4-storey building that was hit by a QAB.

Over the past week, the number of wounded in hospitals has increased to 7, two of whom are in serious condition - Fedorov added.

He said that one of the houses that was damaged by shelling last week is beyond repair, so the residents of this house were offered housing certificates.

He also added that RSA is tasked with restoring the roofs of hundreds of buildings by winter, as well as restoring glazing in several thousand windows.

As of today, we have hundreds of damaged buildings and dozens of destroyed private homes. Yesterday was the most massive attack - 13 rocket launchers hit three districts of Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov said.

Recall

russian troops carried out 393 attacks on 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region over the day, including 26 air strikes. The enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in 16 people being wounded.

In Kherson 3 injured due to Russian drone attacks in the morning, 3 more wounded in the region