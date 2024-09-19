ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106208 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111029 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179734 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144204 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147064 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140493 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188546 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112215 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178395 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104820 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Fed rate cut pushes bitcoin to $61 thousand

Fed rate cut pushes bitcoin to $61 thousand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14627 views

The price of bitcoin reached $61,985 after the Fed cut its interest rate by 50 basis points. The broader cryptocurrency market also rose, but further growth is limited due to cautious economic forecasts.

After the Federal Reserve cut interest rates, the price of bitcoin rose to $61,985, briefly reaching $62,539. However, further growth was limited due to more cautious market forecasts for US economic stability. UNN writes about this with reference to Investing.

Details

The price of bitcoin rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates significantly and signaled the beginning of a cycle of easing. However, further growth was restrained due to less optimistic forecasts.

The world's largest cryptocurrency rose by 2.9% to $61,985, having briefly reached $62,539. Bitcoin also broke out of the $50,000-$60,000 trading range it had been in for most of the year, but it remains to be seen whether this breakout will be sustained.

The broader cryptocurrency markets also rose after the Fed's decision, although a stronger dollar limited the overall gains.

Bitcoin grew in response to a general rise in risky asset prices, as markets welcomed the Fed's 50 basis point rate cut and the start of the first cycle of easing since 2020.

However, the market's enthusiasm waned due to concerns about the weakness of the US economy, according to the Fed. The 50 basis point cut was close to the upper end of market expectations.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tried to reassure the market by saying that the risks between higher inflation and a cooling labor market are balanced. However, he also noted that rates will not be cut to extremely low levels as before and that the neutral rate will be higher than in past cycles. This forecast boosted the dollar.

Although lower rates usually support speculative assets such as bitcoin, it is unlikely to reach the lows seen during the pandemic. Ultra-low rates were a key factor in the rapid growth of cryptocurrencies in 2021.

Since then, however, the industry has faced tough regulatory measures and declining retail interest. The launch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds earlier this year provided only a short-term boost.

Cryptocurrency prices today: altcoins are growing along with bitcoin

The broader cryptocurrency market benefited from improved risk sentiment and rose alongside bitcoin. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, climbed 3.9% to $2,412.52, while XRP, SOL, ADA, and MATIC tokens rose 0.4% to 5.7%.

Among meme tokens, DOGE grew by 3.3%.

Recall 

Yesterday, the price of bitcoin rose amid expectations that the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates, as well as positive data on the growth of capital flows into spot exchange-traded funds, which supported market sentiment.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
bitcoinBitcoin
ethereumEthereum
united-statesUnited States

