Explosions were heard in Zhytomyr and Ivano-Frankivsk, air defense is operating in the regions

Explosions were heard in Zhytomyr and Ivano-Frankivsk. Meanwhile, the RMAs in Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions report air defense operations, UNN reports.

Details

At 8:54 a.m., explosions were heard in Zhytomyr. At 8:57 a.m., explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk, Suspilne reported.

Meanwhile, air defense operations are reported in various regions.

"Do not ignore the air raid warning! Stay in shelters! Air defense is operating in the region," the Ternopil RMA reported on Telegram .

"Countrymen, stay calm! Air defense is working in the region!" the head of Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk wrote on Telegram.

"There are enemy targets in the airspace of the region!!! Air defense is working!" Onyshchuk added later.

Ukrainian Air Force reports activity of 11 Russian Tu-95MS