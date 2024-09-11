Explosions were heard in Dnipro. Ukrainian air force warned of high-speed target for Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia and missile for Poltava region

Sounds of explosions are reported in Dnipro. The Ukrainian Air Force had previously warned of high-speed targets in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, as well as a missile in Poltava region, UNN reports .

Details



Sounds of explosions can be heard in Dnipro, Suspilne correspondents report .



Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned about the threat in Telegram. Later, they reported a high-speed target for Kharkiv and a missile for Poltava region.

They also warned about a high-speed target for Zaporizhzhia.

Air alert declared in a number of regions.