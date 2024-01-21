Explosions heard in Tula, possible hits - media

In the Russian city of Tula, locals report explosions. Preliminary, a UAV explosion in the area of the Shcheglovsky Val in Tula. Unknown UAVs continue to attack. This is reported by local telegram channels, UNN reports .

Details

Eyewitnesses report that the explosions are heard in the area of the Russian plant where Pantsyr-S/C1 SAMs are assembled and armored vehicles are modernized. The results are not yet known.

Context

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that drones were shot down in Smolensk and Tula regions.

