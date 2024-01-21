Explosions heard in Tula, possible hits - media
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions are reported near the Russian plant in Tula, where Pantsyr-S/C1 anti-aircraft missile systems and armored vehicles are assembled. The cause is attributed to unknown UAVs that attacked the area.
In the Russian city of Tula, locals report explosions. Preliminary, a UAV explosion in the area of the Shcheglovsky Val in Tula. Unknown UAVs continue to attack. This is reported by local telegram channels, UNN reports .
Details
Eyewitnesses report that the explosions are heard in the area of the Russian plant where Pantsyr-S/C1 SAMs are assembled and armored vehicles are modernized. The results are not yet known.
Context
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that drones were shot down in Smolensk and Tula regions.
