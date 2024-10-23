Explosion at Aerospace Corporation facility in Ankara: casualties, authorities claim terrorist attack
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurs in Ankara near the TAI Aerospace Corporation facility. Turkey's Interior Minister confirmed that it was a terrorist attack that resulted in deaths and injuries.
On October 23, explosions occurred in Ankara near the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TAI) aerospace corporation, causing casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN Türk.
According to the latest news, explosions and gunshots were heard in front of the TAI building in the Kahramancan district of Ankara. In his first statement, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya announced that the attack was a terrorist attack and that there were dead and wounded.
In his statement, Erlikaya said: "A terrorist attack was carried out on Ankara's facilities in the Kahramancan district. Unfortunately, we have killed and wounded as a result of the attack."
According to CNN TÜRK, the terrorists who drove up to the security gate of the TAI facility blew up a car and engaged in an armed clash. Security forces, medical teams and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene.
According to the latest information, some of the terrorists involved in the attack have gone inside. It is not known whether the clash is over at this time. So far two deaths have been reported.
Under license, Turkish Aerospace Industry produces, among other things, F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters , CASA/IPTN CN-235 light transport and patrol aircraft, SIAI-Marchetti SF.260 trainers, and Cougar AS-532 helicopters .
