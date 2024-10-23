Explosion at Aerospace Corporation facility in Ankara: casualties, authorities claim terrorist attack

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

04:00 AM

April 3, 07:36 PM

April 3, 03:43 PM

April 3, 03:18 PM

April 3, 04:23 PM

April 3, 03:47 PM

April 3, 01:52 PM

April 3, 12:01 PM

April 3, 10:44 AM
Explosion at Aerospace Corporation facility in Ankara: casualties, authorities claim terrorist attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15694 views

An explosion occurs in Ankara near the TAI Aerospace Corporation facility. Turkey's Interior Minister confirmed that it was a terrorist attack that resulted in deaths and injuries.

Explosion at Aerospace Corporation facility in Ankara: casualties, authorities claim terrorist attack

On October 23, explosions occurred in Ankara near the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TAI) aerospace corporation, causing  casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN Türk

According to the latest news, explosions and gunshots were heard in front of the TAI building in the Kahramancan district of Ankara. In his first statement, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya announced that the attack was a terrorist attack and that there were dead and wounded. 

In his statement, Erlikaya said: "A terrorist attack was carried out on Ankara's facilities in the Kahramancan district. Unfortunately, we have killed and wounded as a result of the attack." 

According to CNN TÜRK, the terrorists who drove up to the security gate of the TAI facility blew up a car and engaged in an armed clash. Security forces, medical teams and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene.

According to the latest information,  some of the terrorists involved in the attack have gone inside. It is not known whether the clash is over at this time. So far  two deaths have been reported.  

Under license, Turkish Aerospace Industry produces, among other things, F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters , CASA/IPTN CN-235 light transport and patrol aircraft, SIAI-Marchetti SF.260 trainers, and Cougar AS-532 helicopters . 

A terrorist attack takes place in southern Israel: one person is killed, 8 others wounded06.10.24, 15:24 • 19036 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
